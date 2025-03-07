Fateh OTT release: When and where to watch Sonu Sood's gory, violent directorial debut

Fateh OTT release: Less than two months after its theatrical release, actor Sonu Sood’s directorial debut, Fateh, is now streaming on OTT. The action-packed thriller, which delves into the dark underbelly of cybercrime, is streaming on JioHotstar. (Also Read | Sonu Sood opens up about challenges he faced while making Fateh) Fateh OTT release: Sonu Sood stars as Fateh Singh in the film.

How Fateh fared at domestic box office

Fateh didn't have a successful run in the domestic box office. It earned only ₹13.3 crore in less than a month since its release, as per Sacnilk.com. Fateh stars Sonu in the titular role.

It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Fateh has been produced by Sonali Sood and Umesh KR Bansal under the banner of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

More about the film

The film follows Fateh Singh (Sonu), an ex-special ops officer who has left his past behind to lead a peaceful life in Punjab. However, when a village girl, Nimrit Kaur, falls prey to a ruthless cybercrime syndicate led by Raza and Satya Prakash, Fateh is forced to come out of retirement.

Teaming up with ethical hacker Khushi Sharma (Jaqueline Fernandez), he embarks on an intense, action-filled mission to dismantle the cyber mafia and rescue Nimrit, all while uncovering the deep-rooted dangers of the digital world.

What Sonu said about film

Speaking about the film Sonu said, "Stepping into direction while playing Fateh was an incredible journey—both challenging and exciting. I’ve always had a deep love for action, and it’s amazing to see how much my fans enjoy it too. With Fateh, we wanted to take things to another level. It's not just about cybercrime; it’s a high-energy, action-packed ride."

"Balancing acting and directing was definitely a learning experience, constantly shifting between performing in front of the camera and making creative calls behind it. But having such a fantastic team made it all feel effortless. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on JioHotstar and feel the same rush we did while bringing this story to life,” he added.