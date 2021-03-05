Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Aruvi

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Aditi Balan, who starred in the original.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Aruvi.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of 2017 Tamil blockbuster movie Aruvi, the producers announced on Friday. Applause Entertainment has collaborated with Faith Films for the remake, which will be directed by E Niwas of Shool fame.

The Tamil-language original, directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, starred Aditi Balan, who was seen in the recently released anthology Kutty Story.

The story follows a girl born and brought up amidst the ever-growing eco-social-consumeristic environment. She finds it difficult to fit in society and decides to take it hard on the people.

Shaikh, who was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, said she is thrilled to be part of the project. “I am glad Applause Entertainment and Faith Films have come together with E Niwas to make this great content and I am excited to embark on this journey. I am looking forward to diving deep into the skin of the character of Aruvi,” she said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ileana D’Cruz: There are days when I look at myself in the mirror and I am disgusted

Shraddha Kapoor performs at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baarat, watch

Alia turns bride for ad, fans joke 'Ranbir wants to know that man's location'

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

Aruvi, which is a commentary on consumerism and misogyny, among other prevalent issues, saw Balan playing a progressive girl.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said the team was drawn to the unconventional narrative of Aruvi and decided to retell the story for the larger audience.

Also read: Alia Bhatt turns bride for ad, fans joke ‘Ranbir Kapoor wants to know that man's location’

“Equally funny and ferocious, Aruvi is a provocative, feminist social satire that stunned us when we first saw it. We were drawn in by its unconventional narrative, deftly balancing its black comedy leanings, with the beats of a tautly executed thriller,” Nair said.

Viki Rajani, founder, Faith Films, said there is a lot of pressure to match up to the level of the original, but he is confident that the team on board will be able to recreate the magic.

Niwas said he feels honoured to direct the Hindi version. “Aruvi is not just a story of a hero. It’s a triumph over the labyrinths of life. It’s totally euphoric and a privilege to explore one of the most beautiful cinematic characters I have come across. Fatima is a befitting choice,” he added.

The Hindi adaptation is set to begin filming in mid-2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fatima sana shaikh

Related Stories

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about marriage plans, says she is happy to ‘attend’ weddings for now

UPDATED ON NOV 03, 2020 10:18 AM IST
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she was molested at the age of 3: ‘It’s a battle we fight on everyday basis’

UPDATED ON OCT 30, 2020 03:03 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP