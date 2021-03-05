Alia Bhatt turns bride for ad, fans joke ‘Ranbir Kapoor wants to know that man's location’

Alia Bhatt turned a bride for a new advertisement for a chocolate brand. She looked stunning in a peach-coloured lehenga, which she accessorised with a statement choker, jhumkas and a maang tika. The ad, which also stars Pavail Gulati, sees him and Alia performing the ‘jaimala’ ceremony.

Fans were excited to see Alia in a bridal avatar and expressed their desire to see her walk down the aisle soon, this time for real. She is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, who recently confessed that they would have been married, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Can't wait to see you as a real bride,” one fan commented on Alia’s Instagram post. “You look so cute alia..real mein dulhaniya kab banogi (when will you become a bride in real life),” another asked. “Ranbir wants to know that man's location,” a third joked. “Bridal lehengas with pockets FTW,” a fourth observed.





Ranbir and Alia will star together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama, Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The film has seen several delays due to the heavy VFX work, and then, because of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Alia finally listened to her fans’ demand of a picture with Ranbir and an update regarding Brahmastra. She shared behind-the-scenes photos with him and Ayan. “It’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything. P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning,” she wrote.

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical drama on the owner of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. A victim of circumstances, she rose to eminence over time to become one of the most feared and respected brothel owners. The film will hit the theatres on July 30.

