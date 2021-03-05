Anil Kapoor jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times, like in Parinda. Here is why
- Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
Anil Kapoor gave a hilarious caption to a picture of him and Jackie Shroff, in which the latter could be seen talking animatedly. Anil joked that Jackie threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirmed a film together.
“@bindasbhidu to me: Main phir se 16-17 thappad maarunga jaisa ki maine Parinda mein maare the agar nahi bataya ki humari film kab shuru hogi (I will slap you 16-17 times, like I did in Parinda, unless you tell me when we are beginning our film together),” he wrote, sharing a picture of them on Twitter.
Sharing another image, Anil shared his response. “Me to @bindasbhidu: Bohot jald... script par kaam chal raha hai (Very soon… The script is being worked upon)!!!”
Anil and Jackie have done 12 films together, including Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, and Shootout at Wadala.
Also read: Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats and morphed videos of her, says she is only gaining ‘sympathy’
In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Anil opened up about his long-standing professional equation with Jackie. “I think we both were very secure. We knew our pluses and minuses. I was always aware of my minuses. I don’t know about Jackie, but I was aware. I don’t have the presence and the sexuality that Jackie has, so both of us are the perfect foil to each other. Both of us would fill the frame and the filmmakers and the audience would get what they wanted from both of us. So what I couldn’t do, he could do, and what he couldn’t do, I could,” he said.
Anil has a number of films in the pipeline -- Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor; Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol; and Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Takht.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason
- Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan
- Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'
- Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox