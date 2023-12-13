Fighter: Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover's characters unveiled. See new posters

After the impressive Fighter trailer caught the attention of the moviegoers, the first looks of the extended cast have now been revealed. Among them are Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover who also play Squadron leaders just like lead actors Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Also read: Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone zoom in jets, fire up a romance in stellar first look. Watch

Fighter cast

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi's first looks from Fighter are out now.

The character poster of Akshay Oberoi was shared on social media with the description, “Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. Call Sign: Bash. Designation: Weapon System Operator. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Akshay is seen in the pilot's uniform with the nametag Khan being partially visible. He also sports a moustache.

On Tuesday, the character poster of Karan Singh Grover was unveiled. He was introduced as “Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Call Sign: Taj. Designation:. Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever.” He also featured on the poster in a pilot's unform and aviators.

More about Fighter

Fighter will mark Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's return to the cinemas after exactly a year. It will hit theatres on January 25. Hrithik and Deepika play Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania with the call sign Patty, and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore with the call sign Minni in the film. Anil is in the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh who is the Commanding Officer of the Air Dragons unit, with call sign Rocky.

Fighter promises an immersive narrative, intertwining adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. The teaser showed glimpses of several aerial-action scenes including a hint of a Besharam Rang-kind number featuring Deepika and Hrithik.

Director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “This glimpse hints at the meticulous craft, from the exhilarating aerial sequences to the powerful performances by our talented cast. We're thrilled to unveil this glimpse and set the stage for the thrilling spectacle that awaits audiences on January 25th.”

