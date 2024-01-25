Fighter X review: 8 reactions from fans for Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer

Fighter X review: Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter hit screens on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day. The film, which sees the lead actors play IAF officers, has received a good response from fans and critics alike. Here’s looking at eight mixed reactions from fans that sum up the film. (Also Read: Fighter movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s aerial war drama runs high on adrenaline and patriotism) Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in Fighter

‘Fighter is a winner’

One fan got so emotional after watching Fighter he had nothing but praise for the film and its lead cast, particularly Hrithik. They wrote on X, “I am feeling emotional man. @iHrithik what are you? a phenomenon. Unreal charisma. I can't express it in words. His screen presence, his expression. Patty ne fad diya hai.” They added, “DP, AK everyone has done their best. Thanku @justSidAnand for this emotional ride. #Fighter is a winner.”

‘Hrithik’s entry is iconic’

Sharing a clip from the theatre, one fan wrote on X that they loved Hrithik’s entry scene in the aerial actioner. They wrote, “This is what I was waiting for #HrithikRoshan's iconic entry from #Fighter. #FighterMovie #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #DeepikaPadukone #KaranSinghGrover #AkshayOberoi #SiddhartAnand.”

‘Hollywood level’

Rating the film five stars, one fan shared on X that they watched the film’s first show and that it was no less than anything made in Hollywood. They wrote, “#Fighter watching fighter first day first show. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand again did brilliant..... Hollywood level ki movie.”

‘Hrithik and Deepika are icing on the cake’

Rating the film four stars, one fan on X wrote that apart from the gripping visuals, the lead pair is one of the film’s highlights. “#FighterReview ratings. Awesome visuals & gripping aerial combat scenes with seeti marr dialogues,” they wrote, adding, “@hrithikroshan is a show stealer. @deepikapadukone flawlessly gets in the character. The jodi is an icing on cake for #Fighter. @anilskapoor delivers a stellar performance.”

‘Save your money’

But it was not all praise for the film, because a movie buff rated the film one star and urged the audience to save their money. They wrote, “#OneWordReview. #Fighter: Disappointing. Rating: one and a half. Had huge expectations from this re-collaboration [#Hrithik & Dir. #SiddharthAnand] post #WAR. Huge disappointment, save your money.”

‘Deepika did not perform well’

Another movie buff believed that Deepika's performance in the film wasn't upto par. They wrote, “After watching Fighter, I am Sure Deepika Padukone can never carry solo movie like Alia and Bidhya. Only thing negative about Fighter is Deepika Padukone. But Hritik and Anil sir gave their best also Siddhartha Anand. #FighterReview.”

‘Avoid if you've seen Top Gun’

A movie buff rated the film two and a half stars, detailing on what they didn't like about the film. They wrote on X, “#FighterReview (two and a half stars). One word : average. This aerial adventure action film directed by Siddharth Anand is not very impressive. Though lead cast has done good job. @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone display their emotions well. Anil kapoor deserves special mention for his nuanced performance.”

They added, “The film still lacks originality. Though there are few good aerial sequences & emotional moments. But dialogues are ordinary & unimpressive. The movie may not be able to pull crowds to film theatres. Avoid it if you have watched Top Gun.”

