Film producers' body threatens legal action against influencers for 'extortion' by negative reviews to 'sabotage' titles

Actors and directors have often pointed out that with the proliferation of reviewers in the Indian film industry, it has become harder to identify those who are credible and accurate. Now, a film producers' body has also come out against certain social media influencers who post negative film reviews, allegedly to deliberately malign and sabotage films. The IFTPC has alleged influencers 'extort' producers with negative reviews.

IFTPC threatens legal action

The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), an association representing the interests of over 375 leading film and television producers in India, has issued a statement that it is seeking legal counsel 'to explore all available legal remedies under both civil and criminal laws' against what it termed 'extortion' from influencers.

The statement noted that the IFTPC has observed "an alarming trend where certain social media influencers are engaging in predatory practices by threatening to release malicious and disparaging reviews or reaction videos of films, series, and other audiovisual content, coupled with demands for payment from producers."

The IFPTC added that "if these demands are not met, these influencers threaten to launch targeted campaigns designed to deliberately sabotage a project's reception and commercial viability."

‘Not against freedom of speech’

Noting that the organisation is not against freedom of speech and welcomes 'genuine, constructive criticism,' the statement added that these "acts of extortion by some of these unscrupulous individuals go far beyond the purview of legitimate reviewing and are causing a grave threat to the creative and economic health of the Indian film and entertainment industry."

The tech and social media boom over the last decade has seen a proliferation of film reviewers in Bollywood and other Indian film industries, where movie reviews are not limited just to traditional media anymore. Scores of YouTubers and influencers have created their own channels for reviews and analyses of films, trailers, songs, and more. Many of these have millions of views and thousands of subscribers.