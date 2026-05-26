FIR filed against Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray over sexual harassment allegations: Report

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray has landed in controversy after an FIR was filed against him by a woman. As per the report by India Today, Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against him after a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman at the Sector-17 police station.

Harassment claims in the complaint

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against Saini S Johray.

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The report states, “According to the complainant, Johray allegedly summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her and wrongfully confining her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her condition to deteriorate.”

The woman who filed the complaint is a resident of New Delhi. She filed a complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20, as per the report. The police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a preliminary enquiry.

In the complaint, it was revealed that the woman was studying at the government college when a faculty member forwarded her resume to the team of Dhurandhar. She was then hired as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025. Johray introduced himself as her mentor on set and built trust with her.

Woman alleges drink was spiked

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{{^usCountry}} The woman further alleged that Johray invited her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Sector 17 and said that it was for a professional discussion. Upon arriving at the venue, she found that no one else from the crew was there. He then warned her not to inform anyone about the meeting at the hotel as it would ruin his reputation. In the statement, she alleged that around 8.30 pm on September 10, 2025, Johray pressured her into consuming alcohol. He prepared a drink containing a mixture of wine and rum, forced her to drink it, and forcibly pulled her close. He also made unwelcome advances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman further alleged that Johray invited her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Sector 17 and said that it was for a professional discussion. Upon arriving at the venue, she found that no one else from the crew was there. He then warned her not to inform anyone about the meeting at the hotel as it would ruin his reputation. In the statement, she alleged that around 8.30 pm on September 10, 2025, Johray pressured her into consuming alcohol. He prepared a drink containing a mixture of wine and rum, forced her to drink it, and forcibly pulled her close. He also made unwelcome advances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that her condition worsened and she started vomiting in the bathroom. During this time, Johray entered and continued to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed that he later forced her onto a bed and pressured her to stay in the hotel room overnight. She left the hotel the next day in a bike taxi. “The woman has also accused Johray of continuing to harass her afterwards by filing complaints against her, which she claimed caused further mental distress,” added the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that her condition worsened and she started vomiting in the bathroom. During this time, Johray entered and continued to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed that he later forced her onto a bed and pressured her to stay in the hotel room overnight. She left the hotel the next day in a bike taxi. “The woman has also accused Johray of continuing to harass her afterwards by filing complaints against her, which she claimed caused further mental distress,” added the report. {{/usCountry}}

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Johray has been identified as a resident of Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, Mumbai. The production designer is yet to speak or comment on this matter. A police investigation is underway.

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