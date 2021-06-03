Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 norms, 'roaming without valid reasons'
bollywood

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 norms, 'roaming without valid reasons'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked for allegedly violating the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating for several years.

Actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani have been booked along with a few others for allegedly violating the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

As per the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

"The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police told ANI. As per an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15.

This comes a day after the police had stopped Tiger and Disha when they were out for a car ride. Reportedly, they were returning home from the gym on Tuesday.

As per the Bandra police officials, their car had entered a road that was closed for work. After the police verified their documents, they were asked to take a different route.

For a few years now, the duo is rumoured to be dating each other but they have not accepted it publicly. On Instagram, they drop comments on each other's posts. They have also been on multiple holidays together but never share pictures with each other.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan posts wedding photos with Jaya Bachchan on anniversary, Bhumi Pednekar wishes ‘legends’

In March, they went on a holiday to the Maldives. However, they had to face online flak, as people were upset that their vacation came amid the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While Disha had shared photos in a bikini at the beach, Tiger had asked his fans to stay safe at home.

Tiger was seen last in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Disha starred in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie released in May and she was seen opposite Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani tiger shroff disha patani photos disha patani

Related Stories

tv

Nikki Tamboli shares photos as she, Sana Makbul kiss Arjun Bijlani on his cheeks: 'Bhai hoga tera'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:39 AM IST
bollywood

Swara Bhasker is in splits as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla films at 5G hearing: ‘I love this country’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:04 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP