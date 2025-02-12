First Indian film to earn 1 crore sold more tickets than Pushpa, 3 Idiots; ran for 184 weeks; not Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam

When we think of India's biggest box office blockbusters, names like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dangal, and 3 Idiots come to mind. However, long before these films shattered records, a black-and-white classic had already set the benchmark for box office success. The film we are talking about was the first Indian movie to earn ₹1 crore at the box office—Gyan Mukherjee's Kismet. Ashok Kumar's film was India's first ₹ 1 crore blockbuster.

Kismet introduced the concept of a grey hero

Released in 1943, Kismet, starring Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, and Shah Nawaz, wasn’t just a box office success—it was a phenomenon. At a time when the industry was dominated by morally upright heroes, the film introduced the concept of a grey hero. Ashok Kumar played a charming pickpocket and thief, a character who operated in the grey area between right and wrong. This idea of an anti-hero in Indian cinema was later popularized by actors like Amitabh Bachchan in the ‘70s and Shah Rukh Khan in films like Baazigar and Darr, the latter being his first major hit.

Themes that broke barriers

Apart from introducing the anti-hero, Kismet tackled themes that were considered bold and controversial for its time. It featured an unwed pregnant woman—something unheard of in Indian films back then. The film also carried nationalist undertones, subtly encouraging the Indian freedom struggle at a time when the country was still under British rule. The patriotic songs in the film played a significant role in its massive success.

Kismet's box office success

Made on a budget of just ₹2 lakh, the film emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting ₹1.6 crore at the box office. Kismet had a footfall of 3.5 crore, surpassing the footfalls of modern-day hits like Pushpa: The Rise (2 crore), 3 Idiots (3.2 crore), Dhoom 3 (3.4 crore), and Ghajini (2.4 crore). The film earned over ₹12 lakh nett from a single theatre, an extraordinary feat at the time.

Another record the film set was its historic 184-week run at Kolkata’s Roxy Cinema, making it one of the longest-running films in Indian history. It also held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film for six years until Raj Kapoor's Barsaat took over in 1949. The film’s success cemented Ashok Kumar’s status as India's first-ever superstar.