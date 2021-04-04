Flight director Suraj Joshi on working with Mohit Chadda: 'We were just having a party on sets'

Filmmaker Suraj Joshi has shared his experience of working on his latest release, Flight. The film, an airborne thriller, stars Mohit Chaddha in the lead.

Suraj said that because they were all friends on sets, the experience of working on the film was like one giant party. "Everybody along with Mohit have been friends for a lot of years now. So, we were just having a party on the sets all the time. Because there will never be any differences when you work with friends. It is all about your comfort with the person you are working with. We were enjoying a lot during the making of this film," he told Filmibeat.





The film released on April 2, after a long delay due to the pandemic. Speaking about it, Mohit had earlier told ANI, "Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend."

He added, "We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning and of next month?"

Mohit plays a multi-millionaire Ranveer Malhotra who gets on board a private jet, only to find out that he has been kidnapped. It then follows the journey of the business tycoon who against all the odds, must face deadly obstacles on a plane to survive.