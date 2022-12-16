Fraudsters arrested with Aishwarya Rai's fake passport in Greater Noida, swindled 1.80 crore

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three alleged fraudsters from Greater Noida after recovering a fake passport of actor Aishwarya Rai from them. As per a news report, the police has started questioning the accused on what they were going to do with it. The gang was also involved in cheating in the name of a pharmaceutical company. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's team at Pro Kabaddi match. See pics)

According to the report, they were involved in a fraud of about ₹1.80 crore. Apart from this, the gang was also committing fraud by targeting people through matrimonial sites and dating apps. A retired colonel was also involved with them.

As per Navbharat Times, the police found a fake passport with Aishwarya's photo on it. The birthplace column read as Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and the date of birth is April 18, 1990. The police also recovered $3000 ( ₹2.50 lakh), fake currency worth ₹11 crore, and other equipment from the accused. They also recovered £10,500 from the gang. The police has started a probe over how many fake documents of famous personalities the gang has prepared so far.

Police had received information that this gang was committing fraud by posing as representatives of other companies including Abbott Pharmaceuticals Company. They also tricked a retired colonel into buying Kolanat to make a medicine for breast cancer. The accused who were arrested did not have visas and passports. What role the passport played in their con is unkn

This isn't the first time that a fake passport of Aishwarya has been recovered. In 2012, a passport copy was recovered from Gujarat with Aishwarya's name on it, as per Times of India The passport photocopy showed her picture, full name, birth date, birthplace and passport number. The birthplace column read Mangalore, Karnataka and the birth date column 1/11/1973. The photocopy showed that the passport was renewed on May 2, 2006.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. The film has collected over ₹300 crores gross worldwide in all languages.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

