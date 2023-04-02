French ambassador to India posts photo with 'great' Shah Rukh Khan from NMACC event, shares a request

On the second day of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), everyone wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, was also a fan. The French official posted his photograph with the actor on Twitter and shared that he was trying to convince him to come back to France to shoot his films. He also added that the French want to see more of Bollywood. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the NMACC bash. See unseen pic)

The French ambassador posted his photo with Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Sharing his photograph with the Pathaan star, the ambassador wrote on Twitter, "Met the great Shah Rukh Khan yesterday in Mumbai. Tried to convince him to come and shoot again in France. French people would love to see more of Bollywood! @iamsrk." While the ambassador has worn a dark blue suit with a blue tie, Shah Rukh is wearing a black Indian outfit.

The second day at NMACC focused more on fashion and featured an exhibit titled India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination. The first day revolved around the arts with a singing and dance performance by several Indian artistes. Patron and founder Nita Ambani also performed on the stage.

In 2014, Shah Rukh received France's top civilian award, the Knight of the Legion of Honor. He was presented with the award by visiting French Foreign Minister at the time Laurent Fabius. The actor was honoured for his outstanding contribution to cultural diversity across the world. Only a handful of actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Soumitra Chatterjee have received this prestigious award.

Shah Rukh returned to the big screen after four years with the action film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Hindi film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film recently premiered on Prime Video with a few additional scenes that were cut from the theatrical version.

Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi film of all time; it has grossed over ₹1,050 crore at the global box office. The action film was shot in several locations in Dubai, Lebanon, Morocco, Spain, and Afghanistan.

