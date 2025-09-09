From candid Madhubala to Raj Kapoor-Nargis' iconic shot: Damodar Kamat exhibition shows BTS visuals of vintage Bollywood

A laughing Madhubala, Raj Kapoor and Nargis gazing into each other under the umbrella as the rain pours, and Guru Dutt and Mala Sinha posing atop a staircase on the sets of Pyaasa—these are just a few of the shots from the lens of the master photographer Damodar Kamat, whose work shaped the visual history of Indian cinema. Damodar Kamat with Meena Kumari on the sets of Pakeezah.

Exhibition of Damodar Kamat's timeless photographs

A six-day exhibition of Kamat's work, curated by Parvez Damania, brings to the public several unseen visuals of Kamat's work, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at vintage Bollywood. Enduring Legacies: Edition 1—Timeless Frames: Photographic Journey Through Indian Cinema is presented by the Shivdutt Das Art Foundation and opens on 20 September at Piramal NCPA Gallery, Mumbai. On display will be timeless frames from iconic films like Umrao Jaan, Mera Naam Joker, Pyaasa, and Sangam, among many others.

Damodar Kamat's click of Guru Dutt and Mala Sinha on the sets of Pyaasa.

This exhibition contains images that reveal how Indian cinema was financed, assembled, and ultimately imagined. By moving these photographs from the studio file to the museum wall, the exhibition hopes to offer public access to a crucial piece of cultural history while honouring the vision of Damodar Kamat. The inaugural evening will be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt will also join in commemorating Kamat’s legacy.

Speaking about bringing Damodar Kamat’s timeless frames to public viewing, economist and businessman Shivdutt Das shared, “I have always believed that art and culture are integral to a nation’s identity. Damodar Kamat, a proud Marathi son of the soil, has been an unsung hero who made remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and its visual history. Through the Shivdutt Das Art Foundation, it is our privilege to bring his extraordinary work before the world, ensuring that his timeless frames remain a guiding light and a source of inspiration for generations to come.”

Nargis, Raj Kapoor, and Dilip Kumar through the lens of Damodar Kamat on the sets of Andaz.

Speaking about curating the exhibition and bringing it to life, Parvez Damania shared, “It has been an honour to understand and enjoy this showcase of Kamat Foto Flash & Damodar Kamat’s body of work. His photographs are not just stills; they are living documents that capture the soul of Indian cinema, which I have always been fascinated with. Through this exhibition, we aim to give audiences a chance to revisit an era where every frame told a story and to celebrate some of cinema’s greatest moments.

Damodar Kamat's legacy

In a career that spanned four decades, Damodar Kamat did not just click still photographs, but opened the door of Indian cinema to the general public. He worked with legendary directors such as Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, and Bimal Roy, bringing their work to the public.

Today, the invaluable archive of over 300,000 negatives is stewarded by the third generation, Neha and Abhishek Kamat, who continue to preserve this legacy through digitisation and collaboration with scholars, filmmakers, and researchers through Kamat Foto Flash.