Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fukrey 3 box office collection day 6: Richa Chadha-Pulkit Samrat comedy earns 4.7 cr, takes India total to 61 crore

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 6: Richa Chadha-Pulkit Samrat comedy earns 4.7 cr, takes India total to 61 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 6: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi's comedy film continues to do well in India.

Fukrey 3 box office collection: The third installment in the successful comedy franchise has been working well at the ticket counters. The film collected 4.75 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film had a successful extended weekend and now stands at a total 6-day collection of 59.92 crore. Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh on mid-air torture scene in Fukrey 3: ‘Out expressions came out naturally’

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fukrey 3 brings back the original cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. Ali Fazal, who had played Zafar in the earlier installments, is not a part of the lead cast in the new film. It has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 collection

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Fukrey 3 had opened at 8.82 crore on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. It released alongside Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and has been performing better than the two at the box office. It went on to collect 11.67 crore on Saturday and then 15.18 crore on Sunday. On Gandhi Jayanti, it collected 11.69 crore, only to fall down to less than half on Tuesday.

In an interview with Hindustan Times ahead of Fukrey 3 release, Richa Chadha opened up about the evolution of her character over the years. She said, “I was just really happy because this franchise has been very interesting for me. In the first part, I had around 15 scenes for which I shot for 12 days and had 4-5 costume changes, that's it. And then in the second one, Bholi comes out of jail. I feel the part keeps becoming more and more important with the progression of the story.”

The Vaccine War box office

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War collected 65 lakhs on Tuesday as per Sacnilk.com. It stands at a 6-day collection of 7 crore. It revolves around the development of the Covid vaccine and stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
fukrey richa chadha pankaj tripathi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP