Fukrey 3 box office collection day 6: Richa Chadha-Pulkit Samrat comedy earns 4.7 cr, takes India total to 61 crore

Fukrey 3 box office collection: The third installment in the successful comedy franchise has been working well at the ticket counters. The film collected ₹4.75 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film had a successful extended weekend and now stands at a total 6-day collection of ₹59.92 crore. Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh on mid-air torture scene in Fukrey 3: ‘Out expressions came out naturally’

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fukrey 3 brings back the original cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. Ali Fazal, who had played Zafar in the earlier installments, is not a part of the lead cast in the new film. It has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 collection

Fukrey 3 had opened at ₹ 8.82 crore on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. It released alongside Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and has been performing better than the two at the box office. It went on to collect ₹11.67 crore on Saturday and then ₹15.18 crore on Sunday. On Gandhi Jayanti, it collected ₹11.69 crore, only to fall down to less than half on Tuesday.

In an interview with Hindustan Times ahead of Fukrey 3 release, Richa Chadha opened up about the evolution of her character over the years. She said, “I was just really happy because this franchise has been very interesting for me. In the first part, I had around 15 scenes for which I shot for 12 days and had 4-5 costume changes, that's it. And then in the second one, Bholi comes out of jail. I feel the part keeps becoming more and more important with the progression of the story.”

The Vaccine War box office

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War collected ₹65 lakhs on Tuesday as per Sacnilk.com. It stands at a 6-day collection of ₹7 crore. It revolves around the development of the Covid vaccine and stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda.

