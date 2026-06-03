FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after actor's legal notice

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Wednesday said it has withdrawn the non cooperative directive issued against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 after the Dhurandhar star sent a legal notice to the organisation. Ranveer Singh was banned by FWICE for leaving Don 3. (Netflix)

The decision was taken after an intervention by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association , the Producers Guild of India and Cine & TV Artistes' Association .

"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA.

"We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues," FWICE president BN Tiwari told reporters here.

"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

The non-cooperation directive against Singh was issued on May 25 and came after Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association , which referred the issue to the FWICE for further intervention.

"Don 3", a reboot of the popular franchise, has reportedly been in development for three years and was yet to begin shooting. The producers have claimed that over ₹45 crore had already been spent on pre-production.

At the time, Singh's spokesperson issued a statement, saying the actor continues to hold "deep respect and goodwill" for everyone associated with the film and the industry.

"Throughout the recent developments surrounding 'Don 3', he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement said.