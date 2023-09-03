News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadar 2 box office collection day 23: Sunny Deol's film all set to breach 500 crore mark, mints 6 cr on 4th Saturday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 03, 2023 10:04 AM IST

On Saturday night, Sunny Deol held a success party for Gadar 2. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan among others.

Gadar 2, which released in theatres on August 11, is very close to hitting the 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over 493 crore so far. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. (Also Read | Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan bury the hatchet, share hugs at Gadar 2 party)

Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.
Gadar 2 is very close to hitting 500 crore mark

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 6 crore nett in India on its 23rd day, as per early estimates. The film has so far minted-- 284.63 crore (week one collection), 134.47 crore (week two collection), and 63.35 crore (week three collection). The total collection of the film at the domestic box office so far is 493.65 crore. The film is just 6.35 crore shy of entering the 500 crore club.

Gadar 2 success bash

On Saturday night, Sunny held a success party for Gadar 2. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher. Apart from them, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others also marked their presence at the bash.

Gadar 2 made records

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film minted 40.1 crore on its opening day in theatres. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 is currently the third highest-grossing Hindi film. Recently, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared details of the film's achievements on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A part of his caption read, “Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now third highest-grossing #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors…"

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

