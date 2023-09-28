Gadar 2 crosses Pathaan's box office collection in India, earns 524.75 crore to become highest grossing Hindi film

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 28, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has made history by beating Pathaan's record at the domestic box office. It is now the top Hindi grosser in India.

Gadar 2 and Jawan have been in a close race to overtake Pathaan as the biggest Hindi grosser of all time. On Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest domestic box office figures of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and said the period drama is now the highest grossing Hindi film, earning 524.75 crore nett in India. Also read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 beats Pathaan in India

Sunny Deol poses for photographs during the success meet of his film Gadar 2 in Mumbai. (File Photo/ PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan's spy action thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year, has been the highest grossing movie ever in Hindi for months now. There has been buzz around which film will beat Pathaan to take the top spot – Shah Rukh's latest blockbuster Jawan, which was released on September 7, or Sunny's Gadar 2, which came out on August 11.

On Thursday, Taran posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Gadar 2 crosses lifetime business of Pathaan's Hindi version [ 524.53 crore] in India… Now no. 1 HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in Hindi in India…”

Further sharing Gadar 2's box office figures, he tweeted, “Business at a glance... Week 1: 284.63 cr (crore). Week 2: 134.47 cr. Week 3: 63.35 cr. Week 4: 27.55 cr. Week 5: 7.28 cr. Week 6: 4.72 cr. Weekend 7: 2.75 cr [till Wednesday]. Total: 524.75 crore nett in India.”

Meanwhile Jawan is slowly inching towards the 600 crore club in India and has so far collected 579.93 crore nett in all languages, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Gadar 2 success party

It is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, an Indian truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena, a Pakistani woman.

Earlier this month, the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a grand success party in Mumbai, where several actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Dharmendra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shilpa Shetty among others marked their presence. Sunny's son-actor Karan Deol treated his fans with inside pictures from the party.

