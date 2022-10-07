Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gajraj Rao on featuring as Madhuri Dixit's ‘hero' in Maja Ma: 'Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket'

Gajraj Rao on featuring as Madhuri Dixit's ‘hero' in Maja Ma: 'Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket'

bollywood
Published on Oct 07, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Gajraj Rao spoke about working opposite Madhuri Dixit in Maja Ma. He also talked about why he thinks that he doesn't 'belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone'.

Gajraj Rao essays the role of Madhuri Dixit's husband in Maja Ma.
Gajraj Rao essays the role of Madhuri Dixit's husband in Maja Ma.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Gajraj Rao has revealed that he 'never thought it was possible' to work opposite actor Madhuri Dixit. In a new interview, Gajraj recalled telling his friends that he isn't the ‘hero' in Maja Ma and doesn't 'belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone'. He added that an actor needs 'a certain talent and traits for those roles, and I don’t have it'. (Also Read | Maja Ma review: Madhuri Dixit's movie is the most Ayushmann Khurrana movie without an Ayushmann Khurrana)

Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. It is helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. Gajraj and Madhuri Dixit play husband and wife in the film.

In an interview with Times of India, Gajraj said, "I never thought it was possible. When Anand Tiwari first offered the role to me, I thought it must be some part, but when I read the script, I figured it was Madhuriji’s husband’s role! My friends in the US couldn’t believe it. They called to ask, 'Gajju, are you sure that you have been paired alongside Madhuri Dixit as her husband? You are her hero!' I told them it’s not a hero-heroine story. It’s a family story. I don’t belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone. You need a certain talent and traits for those roles, and I don’t have it. I can act a little, and I am glad I got this part."

Gajraj also revealed why he felt working with Madhuri was a long shot, "Agar aap gully cricket khelte ho (If you play street cricket) with a tennis ball, and someone tells you, ‘Gajraj, now you get to play a proper match with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium’, this was that feeling. Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket. They both have excelled in their craft. The experience of working with her and being around her for promotions surpassed my expectations."

Maja Ma also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Maja Ma premiered on October 6 exclusively on Prime Video.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gajraj rao madhuri dixit shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan anil kapoor + 3 more
gajraj rao madhuri dixit shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan anil kapoor + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out