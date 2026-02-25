Gajraj Rao's new ad that mirrors real-life incidents moves the internet to tears: ‘Din ban gaya ye dekh ke’

When the two timelines merge, we see that Gajraj had taken the band to his daughter’s marital home to bring her back. He tells her husband and in-laws he’s there to take her home and adds, “Ye na koi parai hai, nahi dhan (She is my own, and nobody’s wealth).” The ad ends with the caption: “Countless women suffer in silence because their families don’t stand by them.”

The advertisement shows Gajraj in two timelines – one, when he’s heading somewhere with a wedding band in tow, and another when he receives a heartbreaking call. “Phir se? (Again?)” he asks, as his daughter informs him of her domestic abuse. Even as everybody from his wife to his son and relatives tells him his daughter must learn to ‘adjust’ and ‘accept her fate’, the father cannot seem to accept her suffering.

Actor Gajraj Rao features in a new advertisement titled Band Baaja Bitiya for Goel TMT, which has moved people to tears. The advert mirrors real-life incidents in which fathers brought home their divorced daughters with a band in tow. Reactions to the ad range from people in tears to wishing more parents were this understanding.

Numerous Instagram pages and X (formerly Twitter) accounts have re-shared the ad featuring Gajraj since its release. “Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?) A father answered with band baaja,” reads a post. “Sooooo good. Was in tears at the end of the ad,” read another. A father commented, “About a month back. Had this conversation with my daughter. This house is always yours. If you face any difficulty, I am always there.”

For the unversed, in 2023, a man from Rachi brought home his daughter, who decided to divorce her husband with a band in tow after alleged domestic abuse. Similarly, in 2024, a man from Kanpur, UP, brought his daughter back home in a similar fashion after she allegedly faced domestic abuse for years.

“Ek hi dil warna thousand like aur kardeta (I would like it a thousand times if I could),” commented one person, while another wrote, “Pura din ban gaya ye dekh ke (My day is made after watching this).” Numerous comments mirrored similar sentiments, while a few wished more parents were as supportive. “Itni si baat har maa baap aur unki betiyo ko smj aa jaye to dunia badlegi (If every parent and their daughter understood this, the world would change).”

“I'm still emotional just thinking about it. My heart goes out to those still going through it. My dad's strength saved me - he came, saw, and took me away from the darkness. Alhamdollilah, I'm who I am today because of his unwavering support. Meray piyaray Abbu. (My dear father),” wrote an Instagram user, sharing her personal experience.

Gajraj was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Dupahiya in 2025.