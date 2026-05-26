Gangs of Wasseypur editor slams FWICE’s ‘selective outrage’ against Ranveer Singh while 242 editors’ appeal was ignored

After the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Ranveer Singh on Monday over the Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar, chatter about the favouritism in Bollywood has been gaining momentum. Amid the backlash, film editor Shweta Venkat — known for her work on projects like Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton (2017), Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba (2021), and Karan Johar’s Kalank — has spoken out against what she called FWICE’s selective outrage.

Film editor calls out FWICE’s hypocrisy

Ranveer Singh was recently banned by FWICE.

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Speaking to SCREEN, Shweta pointed out that FWICE is yet to act on the grievances raised by 242 editors in 2023, when they collectively complained about issues regarding pay slabs, pending dues, and working conditions. However, when Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment approached the federation, it acted swiftly against Ranveer Singh and imposed a ban on him.

She explained that the editors wanted a meeting with the producers’ body, but the matter saw no progress afterward. She said, “We needed a dialogue with the producers. There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert post that meeting,” Shweta added.

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{{^usCountry}} The editor also expressed her discontent on social media. Calling FWICE’s ban on Ranveer “cute”, she wrote, “When film editors had come to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been 3 years. Or maybe we weren’t cool enough. Basically producer ya actor bano (become either a producer or an actor)." About FWICE ban on Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The editor also expressed her discontent on social media. Calling FWICE’s ban on Ranveer “cute”, she wrote, “When film editors had come to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been 3 years. Or maybe we weren’t cool enough. Basically producer ya actor bano (become either a producer or an actor)." About FWICE ban on Ranveer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the long-standing dispute regarding Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3, producer Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE. On Monday, the federation banned the actor and barred all its members and workers from collaborating with him in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the long-standing dispute regarding Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3, producer Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE. On Monday, the federation banned the actor and barred all its members and workers from collaborating with him in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following FWICE’s directive, Ranveer’s official spokesperson issued a statement addressing the development. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read. Ranveer Singh gives a response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following FWICE’s directive, Ranveer’s official spokesperson issued a statement addressing the development. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read. Ranveer Singh gives a response {{/usCountry}}

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Later, the actor’s spokesperson issued another statement that read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

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