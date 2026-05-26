Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple after Kantara row and FWICE ban; spotted sitting on temple floor

Making it clear that it was never his intention to disrespect any culture or beliefs, he added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The visit to Chamundeshwari Temple also comes after Ranveer had earlier issued a public apology and clarified his intent regarding the matter. Explaining his position, he had said, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines on Monday after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees ( FWICE ) issued a non-cooperation directive against him, effectively calling for a shadow ban on him in Bollywood. On Tuesday, the actor paid a visit to the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, as reiterated to the Karnataka HC, as part of his apology for the Kantara mimicry row .

About the Kantara mimicry row The mimicry took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, which Rishab also attended, when Ranveer took to the stage and did an exaggerated take on Rishab’s Daiva act from the Kantara films. He also erroneously referred to the daivas as ‘ghosts’. Following this, a Bengaluru-based lawyer approached a court alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor, prompting him to move the court seeking quashing of the case.

In April, Ranveer's counsel reiterated that the actor is apologetic for his remarks and will even visit the Chamundi Hill temple to pay respects as part of his apology. However, the arguments on Saturday centred on the affidavit, particularly regarding his assurance to visit a temple as part of his apology. In the affidavit, Ranveer has said he will visit the shrine “in due course”. The actor said in the affidavit that setting a fixed date was difficult given his schedule and security concerns.

The complainants called the phrase ambiguous and urged the court to set a timeline. Methal countered that the police could address any security concern. “Karnataka police are very powerful and protective,” he said. Bar and Bench reported that Justice Nagaprasanna assured the actor that he would provide a timeline. “While disposing, I will record it, that he will do it in the next four weeks,” he said.