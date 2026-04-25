Kantara mimicry row: HC to dispose Ranveer Singh's plea to quash FIR, gives actor 4 weeks for Chamundi Hill temple visit

The Karnataka High Court has indicated that it will dispose of the plea filed by actor Ranveer Singh seeking to quash an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. On Saturday, a bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna said the court would dispose of the plea after considering the objections raised regarding the apology. Ranveer Singh imitates Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene.

Karnataka HC to dispose of the case An FIR had been registered against Ranveer for allegedly insulting 'Chavunda Daiva', a deity from Dakshina Kannada district, during an act at last year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Ranveer had later submitted an apology and moved the court to quash the FIR.

Advocate Prashanth Methal, appearing for the complainant, urged the Court to add a word of warning in its order to deter celebrities from making such comments. “For them, it's just a case. For us, it is a belief system. Every word carries weight; words are impactful and consequential. Other celebrities should not take this lightly, so let there be a harsh caution from this Court,” he said. Justice Nagaprasanna said the actor's behaviour required admonition, which he would do while disposing of the case.

Ranveer given four week to visit the shrine Ranveer's counsel reiterated that the actor is apologetic for his remarks and will even visit the Chamundi Hill temple to pay respects as part of his apology. However, the arguments on Saturday centred on the affidavit, particularly regarding his assurance to visit a temple as part of his apology. In the affidavit, Ranveer has said he will visit the shrine “in due course”. The actor said in the affidavit that setting a fixed date was difficult given his schedule and security concerns.

The complainants called the phrase ambiguous and urged the court to set a timeline. Methal countered that the police could address any security concern. “Karnataka police are very powerful and protective,” he said.

Bar and Bench reported that Justice Nagaprasanna assured the actor that he would provide a timeline. “While disposing, I will record it, that he will do it in the next four weeks,” he said.

What is the Kantara mimicry controversy Last year, during the closing ceremony of the 55th IFFI in Goa, Ranveer Singh praised Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty for his performance as the Chavundi Daiva in Kantara Chapter 1. While referring to the daiva as a ‘ghost’, he mimicked Rishab's face from the film. The act received its fair share of online criticism for being tone-deaf and insensitive. Following this, a Bengaluru-based lawyer approached a court alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor, prompting him to move the court seeking quashing of the case.