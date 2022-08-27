Gauahar Khan defends her tweet supporting Ranbir Kapoor: That’s his wife for God’s sake

Actor Gauahar Khan seemingly came out in support of actor Ranbir Kapoor, her Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) co-star, on Friday. In a cryptic tweet, Khan reacted to the hate Kapoor is receiving for his “phailoed” comment towards his wife, actor Alia Bhatt. “These days there is no space left for taking things lightly in life. Everything is under scrutiny,” Khan tells us, when asked about her tweet, which read: “Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye. Take a chill pill yaar... It will resolve a lot of issues in the world.”

However, she states that her tweet was “not just with what Ranbir Kapoor said or how it was perceived”. The 39-year-old explains, “I’m generally talking about life and how people’s tolerance level has hit rock bottom. Anything that is said is sensitive to anyone and everyone. Where is the [sense of] humour? Where are the people taking things in jest? If he was saying that to a stranger, of course, people can take offence to that. But that’s his wife, for God’s sake! I feel people should take humour for the way it is [meant]. Unless it is obnoxious or is in the racist zone or something extreme... But it’s Ranbir’s wife. Chedhkhaani nahin hoti [between spouses]? Hum kitna dekhte the films mein... I have seen my parents [teasing each other]. People need to relax.”

Many questioned Khan’s stance on the subject, who is quite opinionated and is known to often share her perspective on things, especially when it comes to the captive reality show Bigg Boss, which she has won. “If anyone turns around and asks me why I had an opinion on Bigg Boss, then hello! It’s a show about opinions,” she wraps up.