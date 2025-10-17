Gauahar Khan performs bhangra a month after giving birth, skewers troll questioning her for ‘glorifying postpartum’

Actor Gauahar Khan welcomed her second son, Farwaan, with Zaid Darbar on September 1, 2025. However, that didn't stop her from dancing her heart out at midnight. The actor shared a video showing off her Bhangra skills and further shut down a troll who questioned her for 'glorifying postpartum'. Gauahar Khan performs Bhangra to Karan Aujla's song.

Gauahar Khan dancing to Karan Aujla's song

On Friday, Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a video of her performing Bhangra to Karan Aujla's song, For A Reason. The actor stunned in a yellow suit as she danced her heart out. Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, "Raat ke 12 baje , No rehearsal , but this song made me do it !!! 1 month postpartum ❤️🙋🏻‍♀️ #mombomb ."

Fans were delighted to see Gauahar's dance. However, one of the internet users wrote, "Why do you need to glorify your postpartum?" Gauahar made it a point to reply with her wit and wrote, "Why shouldn’t I ??? Do u have a rule book ??? Pls lead ur own life by ur own rules. I do mine."

Gauahar Khan slams troll questioning her for 'glorifying postpartum'.

Other fans praised her. One of them commented, "Seeing you dance makes me so happy." Another wrote, "Doesn't look like you are the mother of two cuties." Another wrote, "You are awesome. 1 month postpartum dancing was just a dream for me."

Gauahar Khan's personal life

Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged in November 2020, and they got married in December the same year. In December 2022, she announced that she was expecting her first child, giving birth to Zehaan in May 2023.

In September this year, Gauhar and Zaid announced the news of their second baby’s birth on Instagram by sharing a sweet picture of a lion and lioness with two little cubs. Along with the picture, they wrote, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar.”

Gauahar was last seen in the show Lovely Lolla, which also featured Isha Malviya and Nikhil Khurana, among others, in key roles. The show went off air on May 1. Apart from this, she was most recently seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19. She won praise as she bashed Amaal Mallik for being two-faced and back bitching about his friends.