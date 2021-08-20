Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan reacts after Nishant Bhat dismisses her Bigg Boss 7 win, calls it 'loser attitude'
bollywood

Gauahar Khan reacts after Nishant Bhat dismisses her Bigg Boss 7 win, calls it 'loser attitude'

Gauahar Khan has said that Nishant Bhat has 'loser attitude' after he was heard dismissing her Bigg Boss season seven win.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Gauahar Khan has reacted after Nishant Bhat dismissed her Bigg Boss season 7 win.

A clip from Bigg Boss OTT has surfaced online and it shows a few contestants discussing some of the previous seasons' winners. Divya Aggarwal asks Nishant Bhat why he thought actor Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of the show. He dismissed it, saying, "Bahut zaada 'aaen aaen' karti thi (She used to whine a lot)." Zeeshan Khan said that Gauahar got a lot of votes in the finale.

The clip was shared on social media by Gauahar's irate fans. When Gauahar landed on it, she called it a case of sour grapes. "Shaaaanti … bol ne do , angoor khatte hain (Be calm, let him say it. It's a case of sour grapes). Hahaha spread love," she wrote in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

In another tweet, she wrote, "Agar sirf chillane se log bb jeet jaate toh nishant ke haath mein pehle hafte mein trophy hoti (If only screaming could make you win Bigg Boss, Nishant would have the trophy in his hands the first week)! Hahahahahahah . Guys take light, forgive him! A loser attitude won’t know what it takes to be a winner. First as a human being and then of the biggest show of the country," she wrote.

Gauahar won the seventh season of the show and appeared as a 'senior' on the show last year as well. The group also talked about Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss season 14. They said Rubina would fight with people if needed.

Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Anushka Sharma gorgeous as Virat Kohli captures her in new hairdo. See pic

Nishant Bhat is a choreographer and has previously participated in shows such as Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Before entering Bigg Boss, he spoke to Hindustan Times about his strategy on the show. "I do not think too much. I have done a few reality shows. I jump into them, without much of a thought and then give it my best, my hundred percent," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan bigg boss
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with childhood friend Malavika Mohanan. See pics

Anushka is bathed in neon glow in new pics, gets love from Dhanashree, Prithi

Ganapath teaser: Tiger is set for action, Ranveer calls it 'bawal'. Watch

When Sadhana said producers chose Saira for beauty, Asha for dance, her for...
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP