Gauahar Khan's pregnancy cravings 'are real', husband Zaid shares funny video of making tea for her. Watch

Zaid Darbar, husband of actor Gauahar Khan, shared a video teasing her about her pregnancy cravings. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zaid posted the clip in which Gauahar sat inside their home and screamed. The words, "pregnancy cravings be real" were written on the video. (Also Read | Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan enjoys date nights with husband Zaid Darbar)

A terrified Zaid Darbar stood in the kitchen and tried to hurry up as he made tea for her. The words ''chai time!! (clock emoji)" appeared on the clip. As Gauahar continued screaming, Zaid walked up to her with a cup of tea. On getting the tea, Gauahar flashed a smile at Zaid.

As Gauahar sipped her tea, Zaid heaved a sigh of relief clutching his chest. Gauahar grooved sitting on a couch smiling as their friends Adnan Shaikh and Aman Maheshwari danced sitting on the floor near her. The words "daayan bani farishta (witch became an angel) (angel emoji)" appeared on the video. The clip ended with Zaid heaving while Gauahar enjoyed her beverage.

Zaid captioned the post, "Just kidding! She's nothing like this (upside-down face and winking face emojis)... Ft : @aman_atz and @adnan_shaikh29." Zaid's sister Anam Darbar commented, "Aise bilkul nahi hai (This isn't true at all)!! She’s exactly the opposite!!" Sameera Reddy wrote, "So cute, this is the time to be pampered !!!" Bhakhtyar Irani said, "How cute is this ...@gauaharkhan congrats and bro shabash mere cheeteh (well done my cheetah) congrats to u too @zaid_darbar."

Gauahar and Zaid, who married in December 2020, took to Instagram in December 2021 to share the news about her pregnancy. The couple shared an animated reel featuring the couple. The duo sought love and prayers from their fans and followers. "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey," the caption in the video read.

Gauahar is known for films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and the political drama series Tandav. She married Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020. They are set to welcome their first child soon.

