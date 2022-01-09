Gauahar Khan slams Twitter user who criticised diverse personal laws, supported Uniform Civil Code: ‘Stop inciting hate’

Actor Gauahar Khan asked a Twitter user to ‘stop inciting hate’ after she talked about Hindus and Muslims having separate personal laws in India and batted for a Uniform Civil Code. Gauahar said that India is a democracy and no one could ban Muslims from ‘having (their) rights’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Uniform Civil Code calls for one set of laws for all Indian citizens, governing matters such as marriage, property and inheritance. Currently, different religions follow different personal laws based on their scriptures and customs.

“Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus and Muslims. Hindus have to abide by secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives and ban education for their wives and girls in the name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians,” a Twitter user wrote.

Hitting back at her, Gauahar wrote, “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like you would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, and stop inciting hate in my country!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauahar Khan said that India is a democracy and not a dictatorship.

Gauahar began her career as a model. She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She acted in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauahar has also been a part of several reality shows. She and her sister Nigaar Khan were a part of a show titled The Khan Sisters, which gave a glimpse into their lives off-camera. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

Also read | Gauahar Khan shuts down troll who asked why she didn’t condole Hina Khan’s father’s death: ‘This makes me angry’

Most recently, Gauahar was seen alongside Sharib Hashmi in a short film titled Sorry Bhaisaab, which is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON