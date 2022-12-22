Gauahar Khan stuns in green as she walks the red carpet day after announcing pregnancy. Watch

Day after announcing her pregnancy, actor Gauahar Khan made a stunning appearance at the Filmfare OTT Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. She arrived for the event in a blazer-skirt gown. Her film Sorry Bhaisaab won the award in the Short Film (Fiction) category. Also read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy, friends and fans send congratulations. Watch

A paparazzo video on Instagram shows her taking some help in climbing the stairs in the elaborate gown. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and completed the look with matching emerald jewellery.

Sharing a picture with the directors of Sorry Bhaisaab, Gauahar wrote on Instagram, “The host , and the Winners !!!!! yayyyy we won for best short film, fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022 ! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors @sumit.ghildiyal @sumadhikary and my guptaji @mrfilmistaani @arreindia @amazonminitv thank you @filmfare and the jury. #grateful #happy #winners.”

Gauahar Khan's film Sorry Bhaisaab won at Filmfare OTT Awards.

Sorry Bhaisaab stars Gauahar and Sharib Hashmi as a married couple with a daughter. It is written and directed by Suman AdhikarySumit Ghildiyal.

Gauahar and husband Zaid Darbar announced the pregnancy with an animated reel on social media. It was captioned, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2020. Zaid is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. The latter recently told ETimes, “I am extremely happy that Gauahar and Zaid are going to become parents and I will be a grandfather for the first time. Main dada banne wala hoon (I'm going to be a grandfather) and this will be the most joyous occasion in our lives. I pray for a healthy baby... aur uska naseeb bulund ho (and his fate be strong).”

Gauahar has worked in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and political web series Tandav. She had also participated as a senior on Bigg Boss 14. This year, Gauahar played a pivotal role in the web show, Shiksha Mandal. She was in the role of a cop. She was also seen in Salt City which released in June on Sony LIV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON