Gaurav Gera says Dhurandhar's success improved his self-worth, talks about his love life: ‘I’m getting more respect'

Actor Gaurav Gera is currently earning praise for his performance in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge. In a recent chat with Humans of Bombay, Gaurav opened up about how crucial the film’s success was for him and how it has helped rebuild his self-esteem.

Gaurav Gera talks about how life changed after Dhurandhar's success

Gaurav Gera reveals how life changed after Dhurandhar.

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Speaking about life after Dhurandhar, he said, “After Dhurandhar, I am getting more respect. Abhi bhi itna nahi pehchante (Still people don't recognise me), but I like it that way. My self-esteem has improved. Mujhe bahut zyada zarurat thi Dhurandhar ki (I needed Dhurandhar). Not just to be a part of it, but also for it to be received well. I am really thankful.”

He also spoke about attention from women and past relationships, adding, “There was a time when I was very deeply in love. I never want to go back to that. I don’t want to make someone so special again that they have the power to hurt me. I think women move on. I used to get female attention even before Dhurandhar. For the last two years, I felt it was over, but then Dhurandhar happened.”

About Gaurav Gera

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav began his acting career in 2001 with the television show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo. He went on to appear in popular shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. He has also featured in films such as Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens and MSG: The Messenger of God. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav began his acting career in 2001 with the television show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo. He went on to appear in popular shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. He has also featured in films such as Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens and MSG: The Messenger of God. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He gained widespread popularity through his comic character sketches on social media, including Chutki, Shopkeeper and Billi Massi. In Dhurandhar, he plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. About Dhurandhar’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He gained widespread popularity through his comic character sketches on social media, including Chutki, Shopkeeper and Billi Massi. In Dhurandhar, he plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. About Dhurandhar’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed around ₹1300 crore globally and received both critical and commercial acclaim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed around ₹1300 crore globally and received both critical and commercial acclaim. {{/usCountry}}

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The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026, went on to break multiple records, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1100 crore mark domestically. It has so far collected over ₹1700 crore worldwide. The films also star Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, and continue to perform steadily despite competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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