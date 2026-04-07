Mona Singh recalls warning excited Gaurav Gera to keep Dhurandhar under wraps: 'Do you remember you’ve signed NDA?'

Actor Mona Singh has shared that she once advised her close friend, Gaurav Gera, who has gained worldwide recognition for playing Aalam Bhai, to remain discreet about Dhurandhar while the film was still being shot, highlighting the importance of confidentiality in the industry. Mona Singh revealed that she warned her friend, Gaurav Gera, to keep details of his role in Dhurandhar under wraps.

(Also read: Gaurav Gera posts a 1998 letter reflecting on struggles leading to Dhurandhar 2: 'Thanks to my 23 year old self, Ma Pa')

Mona Singh advised Gaurav Gera to calm down Recalling the moment, Mona said Gaurav, who had waited nearly 10–15 years for a breakthrough project, was extremely excited after landing the role. In his enthusiasm, he began sharing details about his look and character arc with her. That’s when Mona stepped in with a reminder. “I told him, ‘Do you remember you’ve signed an NDA?’ Even if you’re telling me, you shouldn’t be sharing these things,” she said, underlining that such agreements are meant to be taken seriously, even in private conversations.

Mona stressed that her advice came from experience. Reflecting on her early days in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, she noted how her character’s identity was kept a secret for a long time to preserve the impact of the story. “There’s a process behind building characters and narratives. You have to respect that and not rush to reveal everything...I told him to calm down, hide those pictures, and not post them anywhere,” she recalled.

Gaurav's role in Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as a deep-cover Indian intelligence agent operating in Karachi. Gaurav plays Aalam Bhai, a Lyari-based handler who assists the mission while running a local juice shop. In Dhurandhar, he assists Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (alias Hamza Ali Mazari) played by Ranveer Singh, with local intelligence. In the sequel, his role expands into a key operative in larger anti-terror missions.

As of now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, having crossed ₹1,013 crore net in India and approximately ₹1,605 crore worldwide within 19 days of release. The film has become the first Hindi film ever to breach the ₹1,000 crore mark domestically and currently ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films globally, with strong momentum continuing into its third week.

On the other hand, Mona was last seen in Maa Ka Sum, which was recently released on Prime Video. Mona was also seen in Subedar, and the critically acclaimed Kohrra Season 2, currently streaming on Netflix.