Gaurav Gera's reaction is priceless as Farah Khan says her cook Dilip watched 4-hour-long Dhurandhar 2 in 40 minutes

Who can forget Aalam Bhai from Dhurandhar The Revenge? The Aditya Dhar film starred Gaurav Gera in a pivotal supporting role, and earned him widespread attention upon release. Gaurav was the latest guest on choreographer-director Farah Khan's vlog. She accompanied Dilip to his Mumbai residence to film a fun episode for her YouTube channel. During the meeting, Dilip quipped that he had seen Dhurandhar 2 on his mobile!

What Farah and Dilip said about Dhurandhar

Gaurav Gera played Mohammad Aalam (Aalam Bhai) in Dhurandhar.

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Farah started her vlog by telling Dilip that they are going to visit Gaurav's residence. When she asked him if he had seen Dhurandhar, Dilip nodded. Farah seemed surprised that Dilip found the time to see the 4-hour-long film. To this, Dilip said, “4 ghante nahi dekha hain, mobile pe thoda thoda dekha hain (I haven't seen for four hours, but has seen it in bits and pieces)!” “4 ghante ki picture tuney 40 minute mein khatam kar di? Waah (You saw the 4 hour-long film in 40 minutes)!” she exclaimed.

Gaurav Gera reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Next, Farah and Dilip greeted Gaurav at the entrance of his flat. Farah introduced Dilip and told Gaurav that he has seen both the Dhurandhar films. Dilip said he wants to see him in the third part, to which Gaurav reacted, “Three kaha se ayegi (How will I be in the third part)?” Dilip then adds that he has seen the film in 40 minutes, to which Gaurav immediately starts laughing. (Spoiler: Gaurav cannot return if there is a third part of Dhurandhar, since his character is killed in the second one). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, Farah and Dilip greeted Gaurav at the entrance of his flat. Farah introduced Dilip and told Gaurav that he has seen both the Dhurandhar films. Dilip said he wants to see him in the third part, to which Gaurav reacted, “Three kaha se ayegi (How will I be in the third part)?” Dilip then adds that he has seen the film in 40 minutes, to which Gaurav immediately starts laughing. (Spoiler: Gaurav cannot return if there is a third part of Dhurandhar, since his character is killed in the second one). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Farah went on to admit that when she saw the first Dhurandhar, she could not recognise him in the part. In Dhurandhar, he plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. Ranveer's character befriends him and it helps him gradually climb the ladder in the power network in Lyari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah went on to admit that when she saw the first Dhurandhar, she could not recognise him in the part. In Dhurandhar, he plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. Ranveer's character befriends him and it helps him gradually climb the ladder in the power network in Lyari. {{/usCountry}}

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Gaurav began his acting career in 2001 with the television show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo. He went on to appear in popular shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. He has also featured in films such as Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens and MSG: The Messenger of God. He gained widespread popularity through his comic character sketches on social media, including Chutki, Shopkeeper and Billi Massi.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.

About Farah's vlogs

Farah revealed that she started her cooking vlogs while waiting to begin work on her next film. She launched her YouTube journey in 2024, and her cooking videos gradually gained popularity. Her banter with Dilip won hearts, turning him into an internet sensation. Since gaining fame, Dilip has featured in several advertisements with Farah and has also appeared alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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