Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday join Shweta Bachchan at her white birthday bash. See inside pics

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated her 48th birthday on Wednesday. While her brother Abhishek Bachchan, sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai and niece Aaradhya Bachchan skipped the bash in order to catch a flight for their next vacation, a host of Bollywood celebrities joined her at the white-theme party. From Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra to Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, many of her industry friends attended the star-studded affair. Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda smiles at mom Shweta Bachchan, poses besides grandma Jaya Bachchan in new pic

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared several pictures of the guests on his Instagram Stories. A picture shared by him shows him posing alongside Shweta who was in a loose white outfit.

Manish Malhotra with Sonali Bendre, Shweta Bachchan and others at the party.

Manish Malhotra with Natasha Poonawalla, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at the party.

Shweta's mom Jaya Bachchan marked her presence in a white ethnic suit. Aryan arrived for the party in a white T-shirt and his mother Gauri was in a white attire as well. Karan opted for a shiny white blazer. BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also in white dresses and came together for a selfie with Manish Malhotra. Sidharth, Natasha Poonawalla, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were also spotted in white at the bash but Sonali Bendre opted for black.

The party turned out to be a mini reunion of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars as well as Karan and Gauri reunited with Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at the bash.

Manish Malhotra with Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday at the bash.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport around midnight. They seem to have flown to an unknown location for a vacation.

Shweta is an author and had released her book Paradise Towers. She had also launched her own fashion label in 2018. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They have a daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

