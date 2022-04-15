Gauri Khan hangs out with Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad, has a ‘full lunch of flashbacks’. See pics

Gauri Khan and Namrata Shirodkar recently met in Hyderabad. The two have shared pictures from their get-together on Instagram. It seems Gauri flew to Hyderabad where she has designed Falguni and Shane Peacock's store and also used the opportunity to meet with Namrata. Also read: 90's Shah Rukh Khan describes his typical day off with Gauri Khan in vintage vid

Namrata spilled the beans about their meeting on Instagram. She shared a selfie of them together and wrote, "Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years ..it’s as if time stood still .. leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks and great memories! and many laughs…should do this often GK keep shining as you always do."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata shared another picture with Gauri, Falguni and Shane Peacock. She captioned it, “Two favourite designers and a dear friend,” along with heart eyes emojis. Shane and Falguni Peacock, Gauri Khan and Namrata Shirodkar in Hyderabad.

Gauri is an interior designer and entrepreneur, married to Shah Rukh Khan and Namrata is a former actor, married to actor Mahesh Babu.

Gauri has also designed the houses of all from Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez besides Alia Bhatt's vanity van. She is also friends with several Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier this month, she met choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and shared pictures from the day on Instagram. She captioned them, “Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour!” Farah is among Shah Rukh's closest friends and has directed him in several dance sequences and in her films Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.

Gauri recently gave a shout out to Shah Rukh as well by sharing a still from his upcoming film, Pathaan. She posted a shirtless picture of him that highlighted his six-pack abs and captioned it, “Loving the Pathaan vibe.” Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Deepika Padukone and also stars John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON