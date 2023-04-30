Gauri Khan is proud to see son Aryan Khan's 'work coming to life', Sangeeta Bijlani and Shweta Bachchan react

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is a proud mother as her son Aryan Khan's work is 'coming to life'. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gauri posted a photo of Aryan from his new advertisement D'yavol X. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan comes to Aryan Khan's rescue when latter loses hope in new ad that marks his directorial debut)

Gauri Khan's book will feature many exclusive photos of the Khan family.

Gauri, sharing Aryan Khan's picture, captioned the post, "One day to go… all the best, @___aryan___ … proud to see your work coming to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis). Drop goes live tomorrow at www.dyavolx.com." Reacting to the post, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "(Red heart emojis) all the best (hug emojis)."

Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Woww. All the best." Deanne Panday said, "All the best @___aryan___ ." Shweta Bachchan posted heart eyes emoji and Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart emoji. A fan said, "I am very excited for Aryan. Best of luck." Another person wrote, "Congratulations to our beloved prince." A comment read, “My idol.” "Prince will rock," said an Instagram user.

Recently, Aryan and his father Shah Rukh Khan were seen in a new luxury streetwear brand commercial. It was helmed by Aryan, marking his directorial debut. This is the first time Aryan has worked with Shah Rukh on an ad. The 25-year-old has already written his first web series and will soon begin its direction.

Earlier, Gauri launched her book My Life In Design based on interior design. It featured Shah Rukh, Aryan, Gauri, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan. While Aryan has worked on the new ad, Suhana, in the upcoming months, will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. It will release on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Atlee's action thriller film Jawan alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline opposite Taapsee Pannu.

