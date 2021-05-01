Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan lauds Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients, calls it a 'great initiative'
bollywood

Gauri Khan lauds Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients, calls it a 'great initiative'

Shah Rukh Khan wife, Gauri Khan appreciated a new initiative by Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. It will help raise money for Covid-19 patients across the country.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Gauri Khan is a successful film producer as well as interior designer.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has applauded Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients and also shared it on her Instagram page. Mira has joined hands with Give India to help raise money that will be used for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

Gauri wrote, "Together we are stronger. With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheForIndia. #BillionBreathMovement Great initiative by @mira.kapoor." Mira thanked her and wrote in the comment, "Thank you Gauri."

Mira had shared a video on Instagram, informing fans about her new initiative. She also urged them to donate as much money as possible, and help sail the country through tough times. She wrote on her post, "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing."

She added, "With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheforIndia."

Also read: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Both Mira and Gauri are active Instagram users and often share pictures of their kids and families. While Gauri regularly posts pictures with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam, Mira also treats fans with images of Misha and Zain.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has applauded Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's initiative for Covid-19 patients and also shared it on her Instagram page. Mira has joined hands with Give India to help raise money that will be used for increasing oxygen supply and accelerating Covid-19 relief work.

Gauri wrote, "Together we are stronger. With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheForIndia. #BillionBreathMovement Great initiative by @mira.kapoor." Mira thanked her and wrote in the comment, "Thank you Gauri."

Mira had shared a video on Instagram, informing fans about her new initiative. She also urged them to donate as much money as possible, and help sail the country through tough times. She wrote on her post, "Facing one of the most contagious & rapidly spreading waves of the COVID-19 virus – India, our home, our heart – is suffering. Something that we all take for granted is the ability to breathe, access to oxygen. That fundamental right to oxygen is now a privilege for millions, and growing."

She added, "With every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheforIndia."

Also read: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Both Mira and Gauri are active Instagram users and often share pictures of their kids and families. While Gauri regularly posts pictures with Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam, Mira also treats fans with images of Misha and Zain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira kapoor mira rajput kapoor mira rajput gauri khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Mira Rajput urges followers to amplify voices of those in need amid pandemic: 'Halaat bahut kharab horai hai'

PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 12:39 PM IST
bollywood

Mira Rajput hails 'incredible power of empathy' amid Covid-19, sees 'ray of hope'

PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP