Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika Arora gushes over 'cutie'

Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, gushed over her son, AbRam, in a new Instagram post. She shared an adorable picture of him wearing boxing gloves and captioned it, “My Mike Tyson,” along with a heart emoji.

While sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora sent their love to the ‘cutie’, Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “miss him,” along with heart and kiss emojis. Farah Khan called him a ‘gorgeous boy’. The cute click also drew praise from fans. “Your Mike Tyson is so handsome,” one wrote. Another commented that AbRam surpassed Shah Rukh: “@iamsrk Ye to aap se bhi aage hai Sir (he is even better than you, sir) @gaurikhan.”

Shah Rukh and Gauri recently made a special appearance in the finale of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which gave a peek into the lives of Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. Gauri sparked speculation that she might be a part of the second season of the show, when she shared its poster and wrote, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.”

Also read | Kalki Koechlin on returning to shoot weeks after giving birth: ‘I ran back to the van to feed my girl in between shots’

Gauri is set to turn author with a coffee-table book, tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press imprint sometime this year, will chronicle her journey as an interior designer and feature never-seen-before pictures of her projects, family and residence.

Earlier, in a statement, Gauri had said about her debut book, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan abram khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika to Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam: See meaning behind star kids’ names

UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:23 PM IST
bollywood

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

UPDATED ON NOV 19, 2020 11:05 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP