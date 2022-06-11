Gauri Khan shares pics from her Milan trip, looks for some design motivation

Gauri Khan has shared fresh pictures from her Milan trip. She visited the ongoing furniture fair, Salone del Mobile, which began on June 7 and will continue till June 12. The interior designer seems to be picking some pieces and drawing some motivation for her design projects from her visit to the fair. Also read: Watch an excited, younger Gauri Khan chat with Pooja Bhatt, sip chai on sets of Shah Rukh Khan's movie in the 90s

Sharing a few pictures from her trip, Gauri wrote, "Milan … a place for Artists, brands and curators to come together .. innovation of technique and material through design # Salone del mobile." The first picture shows her with a beverage in one hand, posing outdoors on an Italian street. The second picture shows her joining a friend for a mirror selfie at a hotel, while the last pic shows her standing in front of the Salone del Mobile.

Gauri is the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan and has a fan following of her own. A fan reacted to her pictures, “So beautiful and beautiful.” Another commented, “The aura.” One more fan wrote, “Slaying as always #queen.”

Gauri has several friends in the film industry and is often seen at Bollywood parties. She was recently seen at Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Earlier this week, Gauri posted a video on Instagram announcing a masterclass on interior design and decor. She talabout the topics she will be covering in the masterclass and wrote "A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me."

Shah Rukh commented on her post in humour, "I think I will sign up for this....get my study to look better!!"

Gauri is also a producer and is producing Shah Rukh's upcoming film, Jawan. The first look video of the film was released earlier this month. It showed Shah Rukh in a battered and bandaged look as he plans to take revenge on his enemies.

