Watch an excited, younger Gauri Khan chat with Pooja Bhatt, sip chai on sets of Shah Rukh Khan's movie in the 90s

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan first met when they were teenagers. One of the most famous couples in Bollywood today, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been together for three decades now. While Shah Rukh spends most of his time in the limelight, wife Gauri prefers to live her life away from the shutterbugs. However, an old video of the couple from the set of the 1996 film Chaahat shows the interior designer joining her husband for a shoot, giving a rare glimpse of the early years of their marriage.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991, and have three children together – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. An old, almost two-minute video from a movie shoot not only gives an insight into their equation, it also gives a glimpse of a Hindi movie set from the 1990s.

The video started with Gauri chatting with Shah Rukh’s Chaahat co-star Pooja Bhatt in between shots. Gauri is also seen sipping tea and talking on her mobile phone in the clip, as Shah Rukh and Pooja film a scene in the background. “She's been with him on almost every one of his shoots,” read a comment on the video shared by a fan account. “So sweet,” wrote another fan in the comments section.

In 2019, while interacting with the press in Pune at the launch of a book titled Gravittus Ratna, Gauri said there were only positives as far as being the wife of Shah Rukh was concerned. She called him a great father and husband.

Asked about the positive and negative effects she experiences in her professional career being Shah Rukh's wife, she said: "I think because of who he is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives… Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative.”

