Gauri Khan takes fans on a tour of the swanky Trump Tower apartment she designed

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, appeared in a new video highlighting the plush amenities and features of an apartment she designed. Gauri has been sharing glimpses of the house at the Trump Tower in Mumbai.

The video, shared by an upholstery brand, was captioned, “Catch a glimpse of a beautiful apartment designed by @gaurikhan as she takes us for the tour of the house at @lodhagroup_india 's Trump Tower, Mumbai.” You can watch the video here.

Gauri has a showroom at Mumbai's Juhu Tara Road, which was also featured in the final episode of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Gauri previously shared several pictures of the residence that she designed, and wrote that it ‘redefines standards of luxury, grandeur and elegance.’ “I have recently collaborated with @lodhagroup_india and designed a show residence at Trump Tower, Mumbai. The residence redefines the standards of luxury, grandeur and elegance. The sophisticated abode is designed for Mumbai’s glitterati: keeping in mind the Trump brand which reflects luxury, exclusivity and grandeur world over," she wrote.

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They have three children – sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana, who is studying filmmaking at the New York University. She spent the better part of 2020 with her family at their Mumbai house, Mannat.

Gauri is also a producer, through her husband's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, and has been credited on everything from big theatrical releases to streaming series.