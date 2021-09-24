Inside Manish Malhotra’s party with Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and ‘famous Bollywood wives’

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his house on Thursday night. The party was attended by a host of celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Manish took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the gathering. Sharing a selfie with Bhavana, Seema and Maheep, he wrote, “The famous @Bollywood wives.” He was making a reference to their appearance on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The fourth cast member, Neelam Kothari, was missing in action.

"With the gorgeous two," Manish captioned a photo with Bhavana and Ananya. Sharing a picture with Karisma, he called her his 'favourite always'. He also posted selfies with 'the hottest', Malaika, as well as group pictures.

Manish, who has worked as a costume designer on films such as Rangeela, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho, is set to make his directorial debut with a period drama soon. The film will be produced by his close friend Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

“The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly,” a source told Hindustan Times, promising that the film will ‘come with a splash of grandeur and elegance’.

In July, Manish took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news of his directorial venture. Janhvi Kapoor congratulated him by sharing a throwback picture of him and her late mother Sridevi. “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey (red heart emoji) can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special,” the caption read.