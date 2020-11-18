e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have partnered with a travel brand to allow fans a night’s stay at their New Delhi home in Panchsheel Park. The house is full of memories that the family has created together.

bollywood Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home can be yours for a night.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home can be yours for a night.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan are opening the doors to the Delhi home for a lucky winner of a contest. Gauri, in partnership with a travel brand, is letting fans get a peek inside her home in the city’s Panchsheel Park.

The home is rippling with Gauri’s design aesthetic and their sweet memories as a family. There are pictures of the kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--and memorabilia of all the trinkets and precious items they have collected over the years. To win a night’s stay at the home, one has to take part in a contest and write about what a perfect ‘Open Arm Welcome’ means to them.

“The city Delhi, holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home,” Gauri and Shah Rukh said about their home and the new idea.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

In a special video for Vogue, Gauri has even given a tour of her home earlier. The dining area is decorated with a large, antique framed rug. There are more golden frames, holding large mirrors and family pictures. Gauri said that all her family has come together to design the space as per their style and choices.

Gauri even showed a gallery wall in the master bedroom which is adorned with Aryan’s badminton racquets, Suhana’s makeup brushes, her butterfly collection, Shah Rukh’s original negatives of his favourite film, Scarface and other precious items.

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

Shah Rukh and Gauri also have another home in Mumbai called Mannat. It one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Now only 50 guests allowed at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
Now only 50 guests allowed at weddings in Delhi amid Covid-19 surge
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
China detects coronavirus on more seafood imports from India
Shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital from Taloja jail: Bombay HC
Shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital from Taloja jail: Bombay HC
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
Nitish Kumar CM for namesake, says Shiv Sena, predicts his future
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
‘We’re partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine’: Indian Envoy to US
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In