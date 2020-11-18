Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s luxurious Delhi home which is filled with photos of kids Aryan, AbRam, Suhana

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan are opening the doors to the Delhi home for a lucky winner of a contest. Gauri, in partnership with a travel brand, is letting fans get a peek inside her home in the city’s Panchsheel Park.

The home is rippling with Gauri’s design aesthetic and their sweet memories as a family. There are pictures of the kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--and memorabilia of all the trinkets and precious items they have collected over the years. To win a night’s stay at the home, one has to take part in a contest and write about what a perfect ‘Open Arm Welcome’ means to them.

“The city Delhi, holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home,” Gauri and Shah Rukh said about their home and the new idea.

In a special video for Vogue, Gauri has even given a tour of her home earlier. The dining area is decorated with a large, antique framed rug. There are more golden frames, holding large mirrors and family pictures. Gauri said that all her family has come together to design the space as per their style and choices.

Gauri even showed a gallery wall in the master bedroom which is adorned with Aryan’s badminton racquets, Suhana’s makeup brushes, her butterfly collection, Shah Rukh’s original negatives of his favourite film, Scarface and other precious items.

Shah Rukh and Gauri also have another home in Mumbai called Mannat. It one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

