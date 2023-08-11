Shah Rukh Khan leaves Gauri Khan with a facepalm after she tells him to ‘draw the curtains’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan come together once again in a new ad. On Friday, Gauri posted the new ad, which is for the brand D'decor. Their camaraderie, clubbed with Shah Rukh's hilarious sense of humour, is the highlight of the video. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan aces lip-sync in Tamil as Atlee hugs him in Zinda Banda BTS

Shah Rukh and Gauri's new ad

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in a new ad.

The ad begins with Gauri Khan resting on a couch in what seems to look like a living space in Mannat. She is seen reading a book when Shah Rukh walks in and she tells him, “Can you please draw the curtains for me?” The actor says 'Anything for you darling" and proceeds towards the windows.

Shah Rukh turns poetic upon seeing the curtains and dedicates some romantic lines to them. As Gauri asks him, “Who are you talking to? I asked you to draw the curtains," he turns around and pulls out a painting of curtains as he literally did what his wife told him to. As Shah Rukh breaks into a laugh, Gauri does a facepalm and hides her face behind the book.

Internet on Shah Rukh and Gauri

Sharing the ad, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, “A stroke of opulence with the D’Decor “curtains You’ll love to draw.” Responding to the clip, Sussanne Khan commented, “Love this!” A fan added, “He was dedicating those lines for you.” “King n Queen together,” said one fan. Another one reacted, “The way he said Darling.”

The Khan family

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. They often collaborate on projects. They have an elder son, Aryan Khan, who has multiple businesses and is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut as a filmmaker. Their daughter Suhana Khan is also months away from marking her Bollywood debut with Netflix's upcoming film, The Archies. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam is currently studying in school.

While Gauri is a successful interior designer and producer, Shah Rukh is looking forward to his next film, Jawan. He was last seen in Pathaan, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Besides this, Shah Rukh also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

