Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Geeta Basra reveals details of fights with Harbhajan Singh: ‘Usually, it is about Hinaya’
bollywood

Geeta Basra reveals details of fights with Harbhajan Singh: ‘Usually, it is about Hinaya’

Geeta Basra said that she and her husband Harbhajan Singh have disagreements about their daughter Hinaya. She added that she is the ‘bad cop’, while he is the more easygoing parent.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh have a four-year-old daughter, Hinaya.

Actor Geeta Basra, who has been married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh since 2015, said that most of their fights are about their daughter Hinaya. She said that while she is the stricter parent and ‘bad cop’, he is more easygoing.

When asked about what she and Harbhajan have arguments about, Geeta told Bollywood Bubble, “Just random, normal… Woh toh hona hi hai na (That is bound to happen.) Little tiffs here and there. Usually, it is about Hinaya only. Something or the other where I am disagreeing, and he is like, ‘Chalo, jaane do yaar (Just let it be)’.”

“I am always the one who has to be the bad cop and lay the discipline because he is never there and then he comes for a few weeks and he is like, ‘theek hai, jaane de’, ‘isko karne de’ (‘let it be’, ‘let her do what she is doing’). I am like, no,” she added.

Geeta and Harbhajan started dating shortly after she entered the film industry. They got married on October 29, 2015, and have a four-year-old daughter named Hinaya. In March, they announced via a social media post that they are expecting their second child. The baby is due in July.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan talks about dwindling fan comments on his blog, considers ‘need to stop or disappear’

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta talked about the phenomenon of wives and girlfriends being criticised if cricketers’ performance on the field is not up-to-the-mark. “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well,” she said.

Geeta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She went on to star in a handful of films, including The Train, Mr Joe B Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

Actor Geeta Basra, who has been married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh since 2015, said that most of their fights are about their daughter Hinaya. She said that while she is the stricter parent and ‘bad cop’, he is more easygoing.

When asked about what she and Harbhajan have arguments about, Geeta told Bollywood Bubble, “Just random, normal… Woh toh hona hi hai na (That is bound to happen.) Little tiffs here and there. Usually, it is about Hinaya only. Something or the other where I am disagreeing, and he is like, ‘Chalo, jaane do yaar (Just let it be)’.”

“I am always the one who has to be the bad cop and lay the discipline because he is never there and then he comes for a few weeks and he is like, ‘theek hai, jaane de’, ‘isko karne de’ (‘let it be’, ‘let her do what she is doing’). I am like, no,” she added.

Geeta and Harbhajan started dating shortly after she entered the film industry. They got married on October 29, 2015, and have a four-year-old daughter named Hinaya. In March, they announced via a social media post that they are expecting their second child. The baby is due in July.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan talks about dwindling fan comments on his blog, considers ‘need to stop or disappear’

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta talked about the phenomenon of wives and girlfriends being criticised if cricketers’ performance on the field is not up-to-the-mark. “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well,” she said.

Geeta made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She went on to star in a handful of films, including The Train, Mr Joe B Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
geeta basra harbhajan singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a poster, she didn't know who he was: ‘He tried to enquire about me’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:57 AM IST
bollywood

Geeta Basra was sceptical about dating Harbhajan Singh because she'd heard 'stories' about cricketers: 'Girls line up'

PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:02 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP