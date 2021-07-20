Gehana Vasisth reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says porn should not be mixed up with ‘bold content’

Actor Gehana Vasisth has reacted to the news of businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest. Raj, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday night for his alleged involvement in the production of pornographic films and publishing them on online apps.

Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail since last month in the same porn-related case that Raj Kundra has been arrested in, said in a video statement shared by her publicist that there is a difference between porn and ‘bold content’.

“The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotics or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used by others,” she said, according to Zoom.

Gehana said that ‘normal videos are being made to look like porn’ and talked about her experience of being in jail for five months. She said that her phones and laptops have been seized, and her bank accounts are being looked into. “It’s been 6 months now, mein life jeena bhool gayi hoon. Meri puri life manipulate karke rakh diya gaya hai (I have forgotten how to live. My life has been manipulated completely),” she said.

Raj has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, an official told PTI.

Raj has been remanded to police custody till July 23. His mobile phone has been seized and the police are looking through its contents. His business dealings and transactions will also be investigated.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” the Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement on Monday.