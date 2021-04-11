Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Genelia D’Souza throws ‘basic girl tantrum’, fans question Riteish Deshmukh about his texting habits
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza throws ‘basic girl tantrum’, fans question Riteish Deshmukh about his texting habits

As Genelia D'Souza posted a video of her 'basic girl tantrum', fans questioned Riteish Deshmukh about his texting habits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been married since 2012.

Genelia D’Souza might be a celebrity but even she sometimes throws a ‘basic girl tantrum’, as evidenced by a new video posted by her on Instagram. She shared a lip-sync video about putting up with bad textiquette.

In the clip, Genelia responded ‘paagal hoon (I am mad)’ to a question about how she is. She went on to explain, “Kyunki tum phir 8 ghante baad mere messages ka reply karoge aur main 8 second mein. Toh paagal hi hui na (Because even though you take eight hours to reply to my messages, I respond to yours within eight seconds. That makes me mad, right)?” The caption of her post read, “Has to have happened to you at some point.. Hai naaa (Isn’t it)???”

Fans took to the comments section to share they could relate to Genelia. “Still happening,” one wrote, while another wrote, “Many times....not sometimes.” Some also questioned her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, about his texting habits. “@riteishd Bhai kyu itna Late Reply krte ho (brother, why do you reply so late),” one asked. “@riteishd aisa kyun karte ho tum @geneliad ke saath (why do you do this to Genelia)?!” another wanted to know. Others showered love on her and called her ‘cute’.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kangana Ranaut shares childhood memories with Rangoli and Aksht on Siblings Day

Amitabh reveals Chupke Chupke, Anand and many more films were shot in Jalsa

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti are almost unidentifiable in this throwback pic

Ronnie Screwvala asks for caption for his pic, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana deliver

Also see: Kangana Ranaut shares childhood memories with Rangoli and Aksht, remembers elder brother who died as an infant

Genelia met Riteish while shooting for their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After being in a relationship for several years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Genelia said that she initially thought Riteish would be a ‘rich, very connected brat’, as he was the son of former Maharashtra chief minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. They started talking after she realised that he was, in fact, a ‘normal boy who roams around without security’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riteish deshmukh genelia d'souza

Related Stories

bollywood

When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands, watch hilarious video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:06 PM IST
bollywood

Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to their sons: ‘They were so upset with him’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:10 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP