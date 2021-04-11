Genelia D’Souza throws ‘basic girl tantrum’, fans question Riteish Deshmukh about his texting habits

Genelia D’Souza might be a celebrity but even she sometimes throws a ‘basic girl tantrum’, as evidenced by a new video posted by her on Instagram. She shared a lip-sync video about putting up with bad textiquette.

In the clip, Genelia responded ‘paagal hoon (I am mad)’ to a question about how she is. She went on to explain, “Kyunki tum phir 8 ghante baad mere messages ka reply karoge aur main 8 second mein. Toh paagal hi hui na (Because even though you take eight hours to reply to my messages, I respond to yours within eight seconds. That makes me mad, right)?” The caption of her post read, “Has to have happened to you at some point.. Hai naaa (Isn’t it)???”

Fans took to the comments section to share they could relate to Genelia. “Still happening,” one wrote, while another wrote, “Many times....not sometimes.” Some also questioned her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, about his texting habits. “@riteishd Bhai kyu itna Late Reply krte ho (brother, why do you reply so late),” one asked. “@riteishd aisa kyun karte ho tum @geneliad ke saath (why do you do this to Genelia)?!” another wanted to know. Others showered love on her and called her ‘cute’.

Also see: Kangana Ranaut shares childhood memories with Rangoli and Aksht, remembers elder brother who died as an infant

Genelia met Riteish while shooting for their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. After being in a relationship for several years, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons together, Rahyl and Riaan.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Genelia said that she initially thought Riteish would be a ‘rich, very connected brat’, as he was the son of former Maharashtra chief minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. They started talking after she realised that he was, in fact, a ‘normal boy who roams around without security’.