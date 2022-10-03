Giorgia Andriani's house help wants 70 lakh for doing dishes. Watch their hilarious video

Giorgia Andriani, model and girlfriend of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video along with her house help Alka. Giorgia imitated Rajpal Yadav and her domestic help imitated Akshay Kumar in from a scene from the popular film Phir Hera Pheri. (Also read: Giorgia Andriani makes hilarious video with house help about her many 'nakhras')

Taking to Instagram Reels, Giorgia shared a clip in which they repeated Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar's dialogues from the film. In the clip, the duo is seen standing in a kitchen as they speak their lines.

In the film, Akshay Kumar tells Rajpal Yadav that within 25 days anybody can become a crorepati. This leaves Rajpal in shock and questions Akshay how is the even possible, says “nakli note chaapne ka dhanda hai kya.” (Is there any business to produce fake currency). Akshay replies, “ek scheme hai, ameero ke haath lagi pachis din mai paisa double.” (This scheme is meant for rich people). As Giorgia lip-synced to these lines, Alka mimicked Akshay and asked Girogio to give her 70 lakhs to wash the dishes.

To which Giorgia replied, “sattar lakh” (70 lakh?) in surprise. Alka responded, “zor zor se bolkar sabko scheme bata de.” ( Speak loudly and tell everyone about this scheme).

Sharing the clip, Giorgia wrote, “Due to high demand… Alka is back.” One of her fans wrote, “Ha ha.. I love your comic timing. Please create more such videos. Catch anyone in India and make a video with them. I wish to see more of your acting, especially comedy.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis on her video.

This isn't the first time Giorgia has included Alka in one of her videos on social media. Her previous video featuring her house help back in May also had fans praising their comic timing.

