Girl imagines Kangana Ranaut in Bigg Boss house with 'Kaju' Karan Johar, 'Aila' Alia Bhatt; actor calls her 'hilarious'

A girl imitating Kangana Ranaut has won the actor's approval. In a new 'Bigg Boss parody' video shared on YouTube channel Ginni Ki Life, mimic Ginni imagines Kangana in the Bigg Boss house with all her favourite targets: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor, however, all have been given creative names. (Also read: Saloni Gaur on mimicking Kangana Ranaut: She lashed out at me a couple of times)

While Kangana gets the far more powerful ‘Queen K’ alias, Alia becomes ‘Aila’ and Karan become ‘Kaju’. Ananya is called ‘Naya Naya Panday’ and Sonam is ‘Onam Kapoor’. Kangana is shown as the first one to enter the house and lords over everyone else. She is given the control of the house, telling everyone where to sit and what to do. Ginni mimic each celebrity's voice.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “This kid is hilarious.” Previously, however, Kangana didn't love comedian Saloni Gaur's impression of her.

She once tweeted against her when Saloni had pointed out that though the actor wants people imprisoned for having too many babies, she has two siblings herself. Kangan retaliated saying, “No wonder your comedy is a joke on you,my great grandpa had 8 siblings in those days many children used to die, in jungles there were more animals hardly any humans, we must change with changing times, need of the hour is population control like China we should have strong rules.” She added, “If you could understand complex topics like these you would do something worth while with your life not mock people their vulnerabilities their hard earned success to feed yourself, you clearly don’t know any better, little annoying dumb fool.”

In her response, Saloni had told Hindustan Times, "We haven’t met but Kangana knows about it (my rendition). She lashed out at me a couple of times on social media. But that was fine. I really enjoyed reading what she wrote (laughs). I respect her for her acting skills; she’s wonderful. I don’t care about what she says because those are her personal belief system.”

