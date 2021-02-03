IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
bollywood

Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers’ protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST

Social media went abuzz late Tuesday night when pop sensation Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India. Hours after, social activist Greta Thunberg also expressed her “solidarity” with the protestors. There has been an outpouring of support from the international community for the farmer protests against the three agricultural laws, including the likes of Indian-origin Canadian talk show host and actor Lilly Singh, singer Jay Sean. While in India celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Harbhajan Singh and some other have come out in support of the farmers’ protest, the biggies have remain rather tight-lipped about the matter. With international celebrities openly talking about it, has this put the Indian stars in the dock and is it time for them to speak up?

Renuka Shahane, Actor-filmmaker

No why should it put them in the dock. It is their personal freedom and it is about personal choice. Nobody is putting a gun on anybody’s head to say something and not say something. People and celebrities in our country will say it when they want to say it. This is a free country and just like everyone else, celebrities also have a right to remain silent when they want to and talk when they want to.

Sushant Singh, Actor

It is too late for a wake up call for celebrities in our country to say anything on the matter. Yes, they should have spoken about it but I guess that is how they are, they have been non-committal on a lot of matter and I am not surprised that they have been on this matter too. I hope some of them do speak up now.

Sona Mohapatra, Singer

I feel anybody who is expressing themselves on any forum & especially those who have the privilege & opportunity to be amplified need to be on top of the facts and figures and understanding of a situation & context. Celebrity virtue signalling & superficial ‘wokeness’ is also a disease of our current times in my opinion. To start with I don’t think Greta Thunberg or Rihanna have any clue about the complexities of policy making, reform or governance in India. So, no, I don’t think it’s important for us to wait for others to join the bandwagon, unless we were doing it for pure fun & entertainment! Those who regularly engage & opining are already doing so & more power to FOE. I haven’t commented up till now because it’s okay not to understand everything!

Gulshan Devaiah, Actor

These kind of things are quite amusing. I think it will put some people off. If you are someone who is in a centrist kind of position this is kind of entertaining also. I don’t know why they tweeted. Sometimes we should look at things bahut door and baahar ke nazron se. I don’t know if people in India should start talking about it.

Onir, Filmmaker

I feel that if they are not woke enough for so long after the death of more than 70 farmers which is the official figure, then I don’t think they would say anything even now, no matter which global celebrities are tweeting about it. Of course they should have a stand but unfortunately they don’t. What surprises me is that how people are like why are these international celebrities talking about our internal matter where as Indian celebrities talk about everything happening in any other country. That is really sad.

Vivek Agnihotri, Filmmaker

These days everything paid, there are no celebs who tweet anything without money. All these international celebs tweeted the same thing, tweeted at the same time you know. They have no idea where India is, Rihanna can’t even tell where India is. So it is not a big deal and it should not be any pressure for anyone in India to say anything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In a video message, he urged everyone to spend time with their families and loved ones, citing the unpredictability of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
bollywood

Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty responded to the backlash over his 'India against propaganda' and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
bollywood

Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers’ protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
bollywood

Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Actor Zareen Khan says though everyone calls each other a friend in Bollywood, all are competitive and each person wants to be at the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
Varun Sharma says he got chances to play some amazing characters which embedded in people’s heart and mind.
bollywood

Varun Sharma: People smile when they look at me, so I think that’s the biggest goal tick off

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The actor says he is content with his career progression; talks about his birthday plans, hopes to become wiser, have mental stability, be grounded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
Kunal Kohli is the director of Zee5 film Lahore Confidential.
bollywood

Kunal Kohli calls Lahore Confidential a 'pro-India film' but also 'pro-peace'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli described his film, Lahore Confidential, as a 'pro-India film' and the same time, 'pro-peace'. The film stars Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married on February 3, 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D'Souza wishes Riteish Deshmukh on anniversary: 'No me without you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Genelia D'Souza posted a cute video with Riteish Deshmukh to wish him to their ninth wedding anniversary. See her video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl on the Train trailer.
bollywood

The Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti is trying hard to find the missing link

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller and stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala.
bollywood

Trishala Dutt says she was in a toxic relationship: ‘He treated me like trash'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Trishala Dutt opened up about being in a toxic relationship several years ago, in which her boyfriend treated her 'like trash'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
Kangana Ranaut is engaged in a Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh.
bollywood

Kangana asks Diljit to prove patriotism, he says ‘not just your country'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter, with her questioning his patriotism and accusing him of being a part of 'Canada gang'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have tweeted about the farmer protests using similar social media hashtags.
Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have tweeted about the farmer protests using similar social media hashtags.
bollywood

Akshay, Ekta, KJo call for unity: 'Don't let anyone divide us'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Bollywood personalities Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and others, have called for unity in light of foreign figures' comments on the ongoing farmer protests in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his wedding anniversary.
Kareena Kapoor wished her cousin Armaan Jain on his wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes Armaan Jain, Anissa on their first wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has wished her cousin, Armaan Jain, and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, on their first wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Hegde interacted with her fans on Instagram.
Pooja Hegde interacted with her fans on Instagram.
bollywood

Fan asks Pooja Hegde to share a ‘naked’ picture, this is what she posted

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Pooja Hegde interacted with fans on Instagram via the 'post a photo of' trend. Here are some of the pictures shared by her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to Rihanna, with a song in her honour.
Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to Rihanna, with a song in her honour.
bollywood

Diljit drops new song RiRi, in honour of Rihanna, calls her a gift from God

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new song, in honour of Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Listen to the track, titled RiRi, here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP