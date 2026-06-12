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Governor box office collection day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's political drama opens to 69 lakh amid nine-film clash

Governor opened at box office amid a crowded nine-film clash on June 12, competing with releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Jun 12, 2026 10:14 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Governor box office collection day 1: Marking one of the year's most crowded box-office clashes, director Chinmay D. Mandlekar’s historical drama Governor: The Silent Saviour officially arrived in theatres on June 12. Led by actor Manoj Bajpayee, the narrative revisits the turbulent period of India’s 1991 balance of payments crisis, when the nation teetered on the edge of one of the most severe economic emergencies in its history.

Opening day collection

Governor box office collection day 1: Manoj Bajpayee plays the lead in the film.

Even with a crowded box office featuring nine simultaneous releases across various genres, the political thriller had an opening-day net collection of 69 lakh in India(with a gross collection of 81 lakh as final figures await. Playing across 1427 shows nationwide, the film is now counting on the crucial weekend trajectory to build steady theatrical momentum.

A crowded Friday at the box office

Governor crashed into cinemas alongside eight other simultaneous releases. The crowded June 12 box office featured a massive variety of titles, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, Scary Movie, Disclosure Day, and Backrooms.

The film traces his efforts to navigate political challenges, bureaucratic hurdles, and growing public concern as India races to avoid a sovereign default. It also revisits the historic decision to airlift more than 60 tonnes of gold to foreign banks in a bid to raise much-needed foreign exchange and pull the nation back from the brink.

Cast led by Manoj Bajpayee

The film's ensemble cast is led by Manoj Bajpayee and includes Madhoo Shah as Vandita Ramanan, the wife of A. Ramanan. Noushad Mohamed Kunju takes on the role of Deputy Governor C. Rangarajan, while Adah Sharma plays journalist Aditi Verma. Supporting performances come from Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, Krisha Kurup, Rajeev Gaursingh, Sanjay Sonu and Jigar Shah.

 
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